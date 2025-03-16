Previous
Birthday French toast by darchibald
349 / 365

Birthday French toast

Started this Friday by mixing up the brioche dough. It was worth it. Martha would be proud.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact