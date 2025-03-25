14 Like an ent, the skeletal tree stood on the summit

Sign up
358 / 365
Like an ent, the skeletal tree stood on the summit
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd March 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Nice one
March 25th, 2025
