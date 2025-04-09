Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 371
Whirlpool
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2564
photos
92
followers
102
following
101% complete
View this month »
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Latest from all albums
370
678
738
774
679
371
739
775
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th April 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
At first I thought this was a clump of hair!! LOL and apologies!! Quite a strange effect.
April 9th, 2025
katy
ace
Terrific circular motion to this one
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close