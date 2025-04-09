Previous
Whirlpool by darchibald
Photo 371

Whirlpool

9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
At first I thought this was a clump of hair!! LOL and apologies!! Quite a strange effect.
April 9th, 2025  
katy ace
Terrific circular motion to this one
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact