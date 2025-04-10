Sign up
Previous
Photo 372
Turtle
This is the head of The Turtle in Niagara Falls. It opened in 1981 as the Native American Center for the Living Arts. It closed in 1995 because of financial hardship and has been empty since.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Crazy looking 😀
April 10th, 2025
