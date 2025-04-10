Previous
Turtle
Turtle

This is the head of The Turtle in Niagara Falls. It opened in 1981 as the Native American Center for the Living Arts. It closed in 1995 because of financial hardship and has been empty since.
Christine Sztukowski
Crazy looking 😀
April 10th, 2025  
