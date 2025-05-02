Sign up
Photo 395
Buttercups and road
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2669
photos
96
followers
95
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd May 2025 1:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely, works for half half
May 4th, 2025
