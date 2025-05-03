Previous
Standing for Palestine by darchibald
Photo 396

Standing for Palestine

People began to show up by 6:30. I admire this man. He brought this flag and carried it for the full 25 miles.
Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Krista Marson
it's so sad what's happening over there
May 4th, 2025  
katy
it must’ve been a miserable day for those of you that showed up
May 4th, 2025  
Dave
@grammyn The camaraderie and cause made the day worth it and less miserable.
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
