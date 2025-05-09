Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
Into the sunset
As we neared Niagara Falls, the rain stopped and clouds parted, giving us a beautiful sunset.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2700
photos
95
followers
95
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
401
709
769
805
402
710
770
806
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2025 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 9th, 2025
