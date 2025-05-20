Previous
Light and shadow-7 by darchibald
Photo 413

Light and shadow-7

20th May 2025 20th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Terrific composition and wonderful light and shadows.
May 20th, 2025  
katy ace
Such a nice choice of subject for this one. The light and shadows are perfect. FAV
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact