Gatling gun by darchibald
Photo 437

Gatling gun

The gatling gun is in the West Seneca Public Library. An odd place for the gun I thought.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
ByBri
Perhaps it an incentive to their readers to return the books borrowed from the library. Interesting find..
June 16th, 2025  
Dave ace
@bricam LOL!
June 16th, 2025  
