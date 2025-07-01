Previous
Foxglove beardtongue by darchibald
Photo 451

Foxglove beardtongue

1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Well spotted because it looks to be quite tiny and it looks very pretty against that darker background
July 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
All alone
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact