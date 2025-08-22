Previous
Lady and Brandon by darchibald
Lady and Brandon

I met Brandon while walking down Grant Street. Brandon is a 15 year veteran; he didn't say what branch. He is currently struggling and when he gets his pension he will start a food pantry for cats and dogs. He then asked me for money.
