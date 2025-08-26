Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
Purple door
One of my neighbor's doors
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3112
photos
93
followers
97
following
136% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2025 2:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
FAV Great composition and you managed to keep the selfie out of the reflections I think
August 26th, 2025
