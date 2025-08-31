Previous
Poison Ivy by darchibald
Photo 504

Poison Ivy

You're gonna need an ocean of calamine lotion.
For the song title challenge-"Poison Ivy" by The Coasters
https://youtu.be/ZRfRITVdz4k?si=7SiyCp_aH2ocNu8W
31st August 2025

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
John Falconer ace
I remember that song!
September 1st, 2025  
