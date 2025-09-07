Sign up
Photo 510
Men
The "N" is a bit blocked, but you get the picture.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3157
photos
93
followers
97
following
139% complete
View this month »
5
1
Extras
NIKON D3300
22nd June 2025 5:32pm
Lin
ace
Yes, men in interesting t-shirts...another great candid capture.
September 7th, 2025
