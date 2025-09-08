Previous
Restroyer by darchibald
Photo 512

Restroyer

He saw this pic on Instagram and voiced concern about the vein in his neck.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
KV ace
Stellar shot. Interesting feedback from the musician.
September 10th, 2025  
