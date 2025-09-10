Sign up
Photo 514
How do I get up there?
Saw him across the street looking up at the pole. He's either trying to figure out how to get there, or why they put a meter so high up no one could read it.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
street-126
,
darkroom-work.
