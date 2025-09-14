Previous
Looking north by darchibald
Photo 518

Looking north

Since there was no traffic, I stood in the middle of the bridge and took a photo looking north over the Lake Ontario Plain.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Fantastic POV
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact