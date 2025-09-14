Sign up
Previous
Photo 518
Looking north
Since there was no traffic, I stood in the middle of the bridge and took a photo looking north over the Lake Ontario Plain.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
1
0
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th September 2025 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Fantastic POV
September 14th, 2025
