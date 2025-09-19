Previous
Abstraction by darchibald
Photo 523

Abstraction

19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
this is fun
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact