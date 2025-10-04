Sign up
Previous
Photo 538
Anthony
Anthony doing one of his trademark jumps during No Complyance's set at Bathtime with Baphomet, the benefit show for Compass House. They drove from Rome, NY to Buffalo, a distance of 188 miles to help the kids.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th October 2025 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Excellent to capture him in mid air like this, Dave! They’re nice of this band to volunteer to travel such a distance
October 6th, 2025
