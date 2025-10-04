Previous
Anthony by darchibald
Anthony

Anthony doing one of his trademark jumps during No Complyance's set at Bathtime with Baphomet, the benefit show for Compass House. They drove from Rome, NY to Buffalo, a distance of 188 miles to help the kids.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
Excellent to capture him in mid air like this, Dave! They’re nice of this band to volunteer to travel such a distance
October 6th, 2025  
