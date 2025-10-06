Previous
Bastardbastardbastard by darchibald
Photo 540

Bastardbastardbastard

A thrash punk band from Buffalo. They played Bathtime with Baphomet at Hot Mama's to help the kids at Compass House.

https://youtu.be/ZJZhi1S8js4?si=83v5GdJ8nm4TRM6g
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact