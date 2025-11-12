Sign up
Previous
Photo 577
Truck
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3429
photos
97
followers
100
following
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th November 2025 12:03pm
katy
ace
Beautifully composed and excellent in black and white
November 12th, 2025
