American Falls by darchibald
Photo 579

American Falls

14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Liz Gooster ace
Love how the balloon is just about to drift off the edge of the shot.
November 15th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
I think the balloon might be anchored and maybe for good reason. Always like seeing shots of my home town or across the river in this case. Well composed.
November 15th, 2025  
