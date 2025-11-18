Previous
Nikolai Tesla by darchibald
Nikolai Tesla

Nikolai Tesla, with the help of George Westinghouse, built the first hydroelectric plant in the world in Niagara Falls in 1895. This statue of Tesla on Goat Island commemorates this achievement.
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
