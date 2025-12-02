Previous
Next
Science Man-20 by darchibald
Photo 597

Science Man-20

Just filling in the last week with show photos and others. More of John Toohill from Science Man. I posted a similar one, but I like this one better. https://365project.org/darchibald/365/2025-12-01
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great series! Kudos!
December 6th, 2025  
katy ace
This is a good close-up of him
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact