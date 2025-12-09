Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 601
From my classroom window
This is the school's resource officer's car. He's a nice guy, sometimes too nice.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3528
photos
95
followers
103
following
164% complete
View this month »
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
Latest from all albums
600
906
970
1006
907
601
971
1007
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th December 2025 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
You got some nice strong, black and white contrasts in this one
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close