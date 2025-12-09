Previous
From my classroom window by darchibald
Photo 601

From my classroom window

This is the school's resource officer's car. He's a nice guy, sometimes too nice.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
You got some nice strong, black and white contrasts in this one
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact