The piano man by darchibald
Photo 602

The piano man

10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great smile on him.
December 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Let the good times roll ;)
December 10th, 2025  
katy ace
He looks quite happy
December 10th, 2025  
