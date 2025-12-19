Sign up
Previous
Photo 614
Woman bathing
Took a short walk around Buffalo looking for street art.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3581
photos
97
followers
105
following
168% complete
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
1019
613
919
920
43
614
984
1020
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th December 2025 2:41pm
Tags
street-art-29
