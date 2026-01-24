Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 648
The calm before...
We, as well as half the US, are bracing for a large winter storm. We are expecting 18" (or 45 cm) It was 3 degrees F (or -16 C for the rest of the world) when I took this. Stay safe and warm to everyone who is in the path of the storm.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3720
photos
98
followers
87
following
177% complete
View this month »
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Latest from all albums
46
647
1017
1053
954
648
1018
1054
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th January 2026 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
We will be getting only rain I think Good advise that I hope you take for yourself!
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close