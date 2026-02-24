Previous
Grafton Monster by darchibald
Photo 674

Grafton Monster

The Grafton Monster is a cryptid reported around Grafton, West Virginia in 1964. More information can be found here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grafton_monster
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Photo Details

