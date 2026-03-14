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Milkweed by darchibald
Photo 691

Milkweed

Playing with the GE X500.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Babs ace
Love it. fav.
March 14th, 2026  
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