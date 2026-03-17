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Photo 694
Cove
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2026 3:03pm
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