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Previous
Photo 696
Window reflection
Another shot from my classroom window.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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20th March 2026 12:45pm
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Rick Schies
ace
That's cool
March 20th, 2026
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