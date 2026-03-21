Previous
Heron-2 by darchibald
Photo 698

Heron-2

He thinks he's a stick.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ByBri ace
Nice shot, well spotted..
March 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha he looks quite convincing
March 22nd, 2026  
katy ace
Fabulous! He almost had ME fooled
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact