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Previous
Photo 701
Dawn's reflection
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
Taken
26th March 2026 6:19am
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