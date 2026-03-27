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Previous
Photo 702
By the stream
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
Taken
27th March 2026 2:58pm
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katy
ace
Nice shot of him through the fence. I like the composition
March 28th, 2026
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