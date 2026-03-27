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By the stream by darchibald
Photo 702

By the stream

27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
Nice shot of him through the fence. I like the composition
March 28th, 2026  
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