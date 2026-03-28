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Previous
Photo 703
Brother T and the boys-15
More Brother T
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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28th March 2026 6:14pm
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