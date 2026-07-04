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Previous
Photo 753
Butterfly
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2026 12:29pm
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Rick Schies
ace
Great markings.
July 4th, 2026
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