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Photo 759
Island in the lake
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:18pm
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