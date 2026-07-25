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Previous
Photo 761
Misty ocean
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
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Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th July 2026 12:25pm
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Rick Schies
ace
Wonderful view
August 1st, 2026
katy
ace
I like your choice of composition. It’s gorgeous scenery.
August 1st, 2026
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