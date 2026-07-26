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Quoddy Head Lighthouse-4 by darchibald
Photo 762

Quoddy Head Lighthouse-4

Quoddy Head is the easternmost point in the United States. Parts are even in a different time zone.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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John Falconer ace
Great composition and black and white.
August 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful B&W
August 2nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Great photo and clarity
August 2nd, 2026  
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