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Photo 2
Hunts Pond-9
Found this on the memory card of the GE X500. It was taken in 2022 though the metadata says 02/02/2011. That was the year I bought the canera.
14th March 2011
14th Mar 11
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
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12
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1
Album
Not Todays
Camera
X500
Taken
2nd February 2011 8:00pm
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katy
ace
WOW Fabulous to have the memory retained for you like this
March 14th, 2026
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