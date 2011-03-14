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Hunts Pond-9 by darchibald
Photo 2

Hunts Pond-9

Found this on the memory card of the GE X500. It was taken in 2022 though the metadata says 02/02/2011. That was the year I bought the canera.
14th March 2011 14th Mar 11

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
WOW Fabulous to have the memory retained for you like this
March 14th, 2026  
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