Canada geese by darchibald
Canada geese

Another image from yesterday's short excursion at INWR.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
Pam ace
Great reflections, and tones. They look suspicious lol
March 25th, 2023  
