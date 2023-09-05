Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
Grass Is Greener-2
There is a ranch in Akron that keeps Arabians. They were near the road begging to have the image made. Who am I to deny them.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
527
photos
27
followers
28
following
44% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd September 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
,
ranches
,
arabian horses
Leave a Comment
