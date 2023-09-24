Sign up
175 / 365
Trainwreck-9
This is Nate, the lead singer for Trainwreck.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
577
photos
30
followers
33
following
47% complete
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
173
187
212
174
213
175
214
188
Views
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th September 2023 9:05pm
Tags
live performance
