231 / 365
Gull-2
ring-billed gull on the Niagara River
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th December 2023 12:26pm
Tags
birds
,
gulls
