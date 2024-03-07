Sign up
297 / 365
297 / 365
Fishing in the Mist-2
Fisherman out on misty Lake Ontario,
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1020
photos
42
followers
46
following
81% complete
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
343
376
344
377
296
297
345
378
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Not Today's
NIKON D750
3rd March 2024 11:00am
Public
katy
ace
This is fabulous! It almost looks like they are floating on air
March 7th, 2024
