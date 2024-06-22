Sign up
Photo 399
Giovanna
There are some people that the camera just loves; Giovanna is one of them.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
3
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1416
photos
58
followers
58
following
109% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th June 2024 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
ace
Perfect b&w shot
June 22nd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat
June 22nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
She gives great angles. She is a natural beauty.
June 22nd, 2024
