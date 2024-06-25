Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 402
The Band, the Publicist, the Manager
Not really, just reminded me of a band photo. You can decide who is supposed to be who. And yes, that's my one fingered son.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1433
photos
58
followers
58
following
110% complete
View this month »
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Latest from all albums
85
453
488
403
86
454
489
490
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd June 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close