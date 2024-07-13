Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 420
Old friend
I didn't take this photo, but figured I would share. At the Hallwalls member show I ran into an old acquittance who I've known for about 60 years. Her friend took this photo of us by my piece I had on exhibit.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1497
photos
59
followers
62
following
115% complete
View this month »
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
Latest from all albums
101
469
504
419
102
470
505
420
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
Goodness. She is so tiny, If you stood up we wouldn't get to see your head. The contrast is great. Now I need to see a side by side with you being to tall to fit in the image.
July 13th, 2024
Dave
ace
@photohoot
she is taller than I. We had to crouch so we were near my photo.
July 13th, 2024
Karen
ace
I love your photo on display. It looks really lovely in a frame. Great to see you and your friend as well.
July 13th, 2024
katy
ace
How exciting for you to have a photo in the exhibit and even more exciting to run into an old aquaintance while you were there! What a great way to show off your ICM talents Dave
July 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close