Old friend by darchibald
Old friend

I didn't take this photo, but figured I would share. At the Hallwalls member show I ran into an old acquittance who I've known for about 60 years. Her friend took this photo of us by my piece I had on exhibit.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Dave

As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Wendy ace
Goodness. She is so tiny, If you stood up we wouldn't get to see your head. The contrast is great. Now I need to see a side by side with you being to tall to fit in the image.
July 13th, 2024  
Dave ace
@photohoot she is taller than I. We had to crouch so we were near my photo.
July 13th, 2024  
Karen ace
I love your photo on display. It looks really lovely in a frame. Great to see you and your friend as well.
July 13th, 2024  
katy ace
How exciting for you to have a photo in the exhibit and even more exciting to run into an old aquaintance while you were there! What a great way to show off your ICM talents Dave
July 13th, 2024  
