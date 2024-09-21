Previous
Return by darchibald
Photo 486

Return

A boat returning from Lake Ontario.
Experimenting with longer exposure; used 2 seconds exposure for this shot. Also, trying different post-processing.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
133% complete

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a marvellously atmospheric image - I love what you've done.
September 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Artistic image
September 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks very mystical
September 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
This is a very painterly, impressionistic shot. I like it
September 21st, 2024  
